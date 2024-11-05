Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Monday, wept in the court and lamented the injustice faced by her and her husband over the past nine months.

Bushra Bibi appeared before District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, in connection with bail application against her in one case and in six cases concerning Imran Khan registered at Tarnol, Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat and Kohsar police stations. “People who are supposed to deliver justice are not doing justice,” Bushra Bibi said.

Addressing the judge, she said that give an oath that you will do justice. I am giving an oath that we have not committed any crime, she said.

Bushra Bibi said that we are standing on the right side in the wake of an allegation of crime and the prosecution is on the other side; injustice is happening all over Pakistan.

She said that Imran Khan and I are being punished, there is no justice in the whole country and I have not come to this court with the hope of getting justice.

She wept in the court and said that her blanket and other belongings were in the car parked outside the court and she was ready to go to jail when the court orders.

She said her and the other peoples’ lawyers were just wasting time.

Referring to Imran Khan’s prolonged incarceration, she asked that is the man inside the jail not human. Does any judge not see it, she said. “Now she will not come again as there is only injustice,” she said.

Earlier, the court, after hearing arguments of both parties, reserved its verdict on Bushra Bibi’s bail plea in one case and ordered jail superintendent to ensure marking attendance of Khan via video link in six cases.

During the hearing, the judge said that Khan had to appear before it via video link; therefore, instructed the jail authorities to produce Khan via video link.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel Salman Safdar, while arguing before the court on Khan’s wife’s plea, said that one and a half years had passed and now the court would be thinking as to why he was presenting his arguments today. Khan, his wife; Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi, and Shehzad Akbar are accused in this case, he said, adding that only two accused have filed bail applications.

The judge inquired the prosecution that during the past one and a half year what kind of investigation you have conducted. You have alleged that the receipts are fake and the defence stated that where have they presented the receipts and the evidence to prove the allegations.

The prosecutor said that it was in the case file that the receipts had been produced before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The judge inquired the prosecutor have you gone to the ECP. What they [the ECP] stated, the judge further asked.

The prosecutor said that the ECP said that the receipts had been produced in the Toshakhana.

The judge expressed anger over the prosecutor and told him what investigation you have conducted.

If I follow the law, who are you to file the case, where did you submit the fake receipts, he asked, adding give us the evidence.

Safdar said that the ECP had awarded a three-year punishment but did not say anything about these receipts.

The prosecutor said that he produced receipts on a TV shows. At this, the entire courtroom burst into laughter. Safdar told the court that all the cases filed against the PTI founding chairman and his wife were like this. Bushra Bibi had appeared before the court 15 times, he said.

The judge remarked that he was looking at the case for the first time. Where the lead prosecutor has gone, the judge asked.

Prosecutor Muhammad Aslam told the court that the lead prosecutor was in the ATC court. The judge remarked that the allegation levelled by the police is not satisfactory.

The judge asked that what reply you have received in response to the letter you had written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Present it before the court, the judge said.

Safdar told the court that they would not present Khan via video link as the video link is always out of order. Today, Bushra Bibi appeared before the court, therefore, decide the case concerning Bushra Bibi, he requested, adding that till date we have not seen the complainant of the case.

The court ordered to issue a summon to the complainant.

The defence counsel said that there is no record of sale and purchase.

The judge inquired that is there any mention of receipts in the case in which the accused had been punished.

Do you own these receipts, the judge further asked. We disown these receipts, Safdar said. He said that the ECP had also disowned these receipts.

So far have done nothing in the investigation and we have obtained bail in this case from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The judge said the police did not need her arrest.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that after obtaining record from the Toshakhana we will inform the court.

Safdar told the court that no other accused have so far been arrested in this case. This is a politically-motivated case, he said.

The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its judgment and fixed November 18 for the announcement of the judgment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024