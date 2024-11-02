AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,314

  • The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry
AFP Published November 2, 2024 Updated November 2, 2024 08:16pm

GAZA STRIP: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has risen to 43,314 martyrs, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said.

Hamas rejects short-term Gaza truce

The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,019 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli aggression began.

In a related development, Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it had launched rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv in the early hours of Saturday.

At 2:30 AM (00:30 GMT) fighters “fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged cross-border fire for nearly a year after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, before Israel ramped up the conflict on September 23.

Several wounded in northern Israel rocket attack

Hezbollah frequently claims to have fired rockets at Israeli bases or urban areas in Israeli territory and has several times claimed the targeting of Glilot.

It also said it had fired rocket salvos on Saturday morning at areas in north of Israel, in particular at the city of Safed, another repeat target.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that sirens were activated following the arrival of “suspicious aerial targets” from Lebanon and the targets remained under surveillance in an ongoing incident.

