Substantial rate cut likely: SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to announce the key interest rate shortly with market participants expecting a cut of at least 200 basis points (bps).

In its previous meeting held on September 12, the MPC had unleashed its most aggressive cut in the key policy rate since April 2020, reducing it by 200bps to bring it down to 17.5% amid slowing inflation and declining international oil prices.

However, the dwindling pace of economic activity following the implementation of tough reforms under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout has remained a cause for concern.

Analysts’ expectations

A majority of market experts expect the SBP to continue with its monetary easing stance as slowing inflation trajectory has fuelled expectations of a fourth-successive reduction.

Brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) anticipated a cut of 200bps.

AHL found that 61.1% of the respondents in its survey expected a reduction of 200bps, followed by 25% predicting 250bps cut, while 13.9% sees 150bps reduction in the policy rate.

It added that 100% of respondents anticipated that the SBP would lower the policy rate.

AKD Securities, another brokerage house, shared a similar view in its report. “We expect the SBP to cut policy rate by 200bps in the upcoming MPC due to higher real interest rates in the disinflationary environment and subdued economic activity,” it said.

Topline Securities also expected a rate cut of 200bps, similar to the cut of 200bps in the last monetary policy meeting, taking the total cut across the last four meetings to 650bps.

“We believe the larger rate cut expectations in the upcoming monetary policy meetings are driven by the single-digit inflation reading of 6.9% in Sep-2024, which is expected to continue in Oct-2024 within a range of 6.5% to 7.0%,” it said.

Previous MPC meeting

In its previous meeting on September 12, the MPC had cut the key interest rate by 200bps, exceeding market expectations.

The MPC back then observed that “both headline and core inflation fell sharply over the past two months. The pace of this disinflation has somewhat exceeded the MPC’s earlier expectations, mainly due to the delay in the implementation of planned increases in administered energy prices and favourable movement in global oil and food prices.”

Since the last MPC in September, several key developments on the economic front have taken place.

The rupee has marginally appreciated by 0.03%, while petrol prices decreased nearly 11%.

Internationally, oil prices have inched up since the last MPC and were hovering above $70 per barrel amid soft demand.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 7.2% on a year-on-year basis in October 2024, slightly higher than the reading in September 2024 when it stood at 6.9%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In addition, the country’s current account posted a surplus of $119 million in September 2024 compared to a deficit of $218 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year. This was the second successive month of a current account surplus and the highest in magnitude since March 2024.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $116 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.16 billion as of October 25, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.05 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.89 billion.