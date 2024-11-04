AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Nov 04, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 2 and November 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PIA ‘national asset’, provinces welcome to buy airline on PC’s minimum expected price, says Aleem Khan

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says promotion of foreign investment govt’s top priority

Read here for details.

  • Hasnain returns as Pakistan name playing XI for first ODI against Australia

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt shuts primary schools for one week in Lahore over record pollution

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill four militants in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Air monitor records pollution level in Lahore 80 times above WHO limit

Read here for details.

