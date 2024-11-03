PM Shehbaz says promotion of foreign investment govt’s top priority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan was the government’s top priority.

The prime minister passed these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of influential business personalities from the United Kingdom (UK), led by Zuber Issa in Lahore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the business and trading community was being provided with the “best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)”.

“Due to the government’s efforts, the country’s economy has shown improvement recently, increasing investor confidence,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in the PMO statement.

The prime minister encouraged the visiting delegation to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on exploring new avenues to enhance business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the UK, according to the PMO.