Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says promotion of foreign investment govt’s top priority

  • Premier's remarks come as he meets a delegation of influential business personalities from UK
BR Web Desk Published 03 Nov, 2024 08:33pm
PM Shehbaz meets business delegation from UK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan was the government’s top priority.

The prime minister passed these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of influential business personalities from the United Kingdom (UK), led by Zuber Issa in Lahore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the business and trading community was being provided with the “best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)”.

Govt removing all barriers to foreign investment: PM

“Due to the government’s efforts, the country’s economy has shown improvement recently, increasing investor confidence,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in the PMO statement.

The prime minister encouraged the visiting delegation to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on exploring new avenues to enhance business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the UK, according to the PMO.

