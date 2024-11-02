Security forces kill four militants in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Four militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Sarwakai area of South Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, the military’s media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces conducted operation on the reported presence of Khwarij in the area.

During the conduct of operation, Khwarij’s location was effectively engaged by own troops and as a result, four Khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.