Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

Ports set for promising trajectory: minister

APP Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday said that Pakistan’s ports were on a promising trajectory, poised for significant growth in the near future.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan’s plans was to establish business partnerships by supplementing nearby ports, with Karachi Port expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the country’s economic position.

“Leading global companies have shown interest in investing in Pakistan’s ports, which speaks to the potential for economic growth,” he added.

Commenting on PTI’s protest call, he said that has relied heavily on protest-driven politics over the past decade. The government, he asserted, remains focused on economic progress and providing relief to the public, rather than engaging in negative political propaganda.

He added, “PTI’s protest politics lacks public relevance, as it is driven by personal agendas rather than public welfare.”

Stressing the government’s openness to dialogue, he said doors remain open for principled discussions with elected representatives to address the core national issues.

