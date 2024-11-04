AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

Malir Expressway: CM orders relocation of KE’s installations, removal of encroachments

PPI Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during his visit to the under-construction 39.889 km Malir Expressway, evaluated the project’s progress from Zero Point - near Jam Sadiq Bridge to Kathore, expressed his dissatisfaction with the administration due to their inability to relocate the K-Electric (KE) installations, which has consequently delayed the opening of the first segment of the expressway.

According to a CM House statement, the chief minister reached the Zero Point of Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq Bridge, where he was received by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin, PD Niaz Soomro, Engineer Khalid Mansoor and others.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure upon discovering that the ready spans were lying on the ground and had not been installed on the pillars to create a traffic ramp to access the Malir Expressway at Zero Point. When he inquired about the delay, he was informed that K-Electric (KE) had not yet relocated its overhead installation, which was preventing the spans from being fixed on the pillars.

The Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that this issue was resolved within a week, warning that he would take action if it was not addressed. He pointed out that since KE had already been paid for the relocation of its installation, their delays were unacceptable.

Shah drove on the Malir Expressway from Zero Point to Shah Faisal Interchange, and on the way, he discovered that land grabbing had been started on the sides of the expressway. The CM stopped there and called the deputy commissioner and SSP Korangi on the spot and inquired them why the illegal structures had started developing under their nose. “I’ll not allow encroachment even on a single inch of government land,” he said and ordered them to bulldoze the illegal structures and compound walls and report him.

The CM directed the PD of the Expressway to ensure the completion of the work by the end of November because he wanted the first segment, Korangi Causeway to Shah Faisal, to be opened for traffic in the first week of December.

Murad Ali Shah, along with his team, travelled along the expressway from Shah Faisal to Quaidabad to inspect the ongoing construction. During the briefing, it was noted that while the expressway itself was ready, the small interchange at Quaidabad had been halted due to issues with land acquisition. In response, the Chief Minister said that he had released funds for the land acquisition. He said that payments should be made to the landowners promptly so that Segment II of the expressway could be opened as soon as possible.

The CM visited the structures of Toll Plaza and triangular parks being developed at the Shah Faisal Interchange and other Interchanges. He directed the planting of grass and trees to beautify the areas. Mr Shah also directed the police department to prepare a plan for the establishment of p[police checkposts for the security of the Malir Expressway.

It may be noted that the Malir Expressway, from Zero Point to Kathore, has six Interchanges, three bridges, and five weight stations, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

Syed Murad Ali Shah KE Malir Expressway

Comments

200 characters

Malir Expressway: CM orders relocation of KE’s installations, removal of encroachments

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

US election 2024 outcome uncertain in seven key states

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

Grenade attack wounds several in IIOJK

Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone

Punjab police recover missing counsel for IK

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

Read more stories