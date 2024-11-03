AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG ‘fight’ to extend lead atop of Ligue 1 with Lens win

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2024 12:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said his side had to “fight” to open up a six-point gap over second-placed Monaco in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 home win over Lens on Saturday.

A single Ousmane Dembele goal was enough for PSG to take full advantage of title rivals Monaco’s latest stutter after the principality side lost at home to lowly Angers on Friday.

Luis Enrique’s side sit top of the table on 26 points, six ahead of Monaco with third-place Lille a further two points adrift.

“It’s a justified victory that we had to fight for,” Luis Enrique said.

“We could have scored two or three goals more but we weren’t efficient.”

For Will Still’s Lens, they remain just outside the European spots in seventh place with 14 points.

The champions swept into the lead on four minutes as Dembele tucked home a cross following good wing play by Bradley Barcola, bringing up his fifth league goal of the season.

The 27-year-old totalled just three goals in Ligue 1 during his first season at PSG last year.

Fabian Ruiz was denied 10 minutes later by the foot of Brice Samba after Achraf Hakimi had teed him up inside the box.

Lens’ chances of an equaliser took a hit on 20 minutes when attacker Florian Sotoca was forced off with a thigh issue.

Samba then denied Marco Asensio in the 34th minute as PSG pushed forward in search of a second goal.

Kane double takes Bayern past Union, Frankfurt hit seven

The hosts peppered the Lens goal as half-time approached but had to remain content with their narrow lead going into the second period.

Just before the hour, Lens were reduced to 10 men as a VAR review adjudged Abdukodir Khusanov’s tackle to have been high and he was given his marching orders.

Only a fine fingertip save from Samba against Barcola in the 73rd minute kept the visitors’ chances alive.

PSG’s level then dropped as the second half progressed but already a goal and a man to the good, they were able to hold Lens at arm’s length and close out the three points.

Later on Saturday, Nice moved up to fifth with a 1-0 win at Champions League new boys Brest while Saint-Etienne rose out of the relegation zone thanks to a 2-0 victory over Strasbourg.

Paris Saint Germain Ousmane Dembele Marco Asensio Luis Enrique

Comments

200 characters

PSG ‘fight’ to extend lead atop of Ligue 1 with Lens win

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East: US military

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Ajaz Patel stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

Bangladeshi killed in air strike in Lebanon: govt

Kamala Harris tops Trump in Iowa in latest Des Moines Register poll

North Korean white paper says South’s president has raised risk of nuclear war

Read more stories