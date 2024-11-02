AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Sports

Kane double takes Bayern past Union, Frankfurt hit seven

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2024 09:46pm

MUNICH: Harry Kane scored twice and set up another as Bayern Munich moved three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 home win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

The England captain put Bayern ahead from the spot after 15 minutes after Union’s Benedict Hollerbach brought down Michael Olise on the edge of the box.

Kane turned provider just before halftime, tapping the ball into Kingsley Coman’s path, the France forward blasting in over Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

Kane added another after 51 minutes, eagerly getting to a loose ball inches ahead of teammate Jamal Musiala to complete his brace.

RB Leipzig can go back level at the top later on Saturday with a win when they travel to struggling Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal Premier League hopes hit by Newcastle defeat

Kane’s double took him past his rival in this season’s goalscoring battle, Omar Marmoush, who scored one and assisted two more in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 7-2 demolition of hapless Bochum.

Hugo Ekitike scored a brace while Marmoush, Ansgar Knauff, Nathaniel Brown, Mahmoud Dahoud and Can Uzun all got on the scoresheet in the rout.

Marmoush now has 10 goals to Kane’s 11 this season, but the Egyptian’s six assists – the best in the league – are one more than the England captain’s five.

Frankfurt leapfrogged defending champions Bayer Leverkusen into third place, six points behind leaders Bayern.

Bochum scored goals in each half through Dani de Wit and Philipp Hofmann but were thoroughly outclassed.

Bochum now have just one point from nine games to sit stranded at the bottom of the table after both promoted sides St Pauli and Holstein Kiel won on Saturday.

Kiel beat Heidenheim 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Patrick Erras, for their first ever win in the top division, to go three points clear of Bochum.

Goals from Oladapo Afolayan and Andreas Albers took St Pauli to a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim, drawing them level with their opponents on eight points just above the direct relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home with Augsburg.

Harry Kane

