Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

Toshakhana II: Indictment of IK, Bushra postponed

Fazal Sher Published 03 Nov, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Saturday, once again postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case, and issued notices to both parties on acquittal applications of the accused.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala jail Rawalpindi, deferred the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife after receiving acquittal pleas from the couple’s legal team.

The court issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and defence and sought arguments on the acquittal application on November 5.

At the start of the hearing, PTI’s lawyers Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Salman Safdar and Usman Gull filed their power of attorney in Toshakhana-II case.

The defence lawyer also filed an acquittal application of Khan and his wife in Toshakhana case.

