Print 2024-11-02

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

Naveed Butt Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik said that an amount of Rs38.925 billion is outstanding on account of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) share of government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as of 3rd October 2024.

In a written reply to a question of Sahibzada Sibghatullah, the minister informed the National Assembly that since July 2024, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has increased its payments to Wapda to enable it to pay Rs3 billion to the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on a monthly basis, following the decision taken in the meeting dated 02-07-2024 in the Finance Division (IGF Wing), Government of Pakistan.

He said that accordingly, during current financial year 2024-25, Wapda has paid an amount of Rs9 billion on account of NHP to the KP government.

NHP for Wapda doubled for onward payment to KP

In another question, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh told the house that a transshipment policy is being drafted to promote Pakistan’s role in regional and international trade.

He said that this policy will provide clear guidelines and incentives for transshipment activities. He said it will also streamline transshipment operations at Pakistani ports resulting in economic growth and job opportunities.

Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahid Usman told the House that a new policy of Mobile Device Manufacturing and Export is being framed to boost exports of locally-manufactured mobile phones.

He said 93 percent of mobile handsets are assembled locally, showcasing significant domestic production capacity. He said nearly all renowned brands have established local assembly operations, contributing to the growth of the industry.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Awaisi told the House that 820 new high capacity wagons are being inducted to enhance the freight carrying capacity of Pakistan Railways.

He said Thar-Coal connectivity project is under process which will greatly benefit the freight sector of railways.

He said that negotiations are also underway with the Reko Diq Mining Company which is expected to substantially increase freight revenue for the railways.

