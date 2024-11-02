AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Markets Print 2024-11-02

Gold, silver prices fall

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: The local gold and silver prices saw a decline on Friday, following the global market downtrend, traders said.

Gold lost Rs2, 500 to Rs284, 700 per tola and Rs2, 144 to Rs244, 084 per 10 grams, all Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value plunged by $25 to $2, 752 per ounce while silver prices reduced to $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices declined by $20 and Rs17.14 from all-time high to Rs3, 430 per tola and Rs2, 940.67 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

