Nov 02, 2024

Major reshuffle in FBR

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 18 top Inland Revenue officials (BS-20/21) including appointment of Dr Hamid AteeqSarwar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as new FBR Member Inland Revenue (IR) Operations.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been given a new assignment as FBR Member Legal (IR).

Najeeb Ahmad Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) has been given the important task of Member, Inland Revenue (Policy) FBR.

Sajidullah Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has been made Member FBR.

Muhammad Tariq Arbab (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, Legal-IR Wing FBR (Hq), Islamabad would now work as Director General, Directorate General of Broadening of Tax Base FBR.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, LTO, Islamabad has been made Member, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Zubair Bilal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Chief Commissioner, (OPS) LTO, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) LTO, Karachi.

Sajjad Taslim Azam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Chief Commissioner, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Multan has been given new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) LTO, Lahore.

Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Chief, Information Technology FBR (Hq), Islamabad has been assigned as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTO, Islamabad.

