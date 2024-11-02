This is apropos four letters to Editor titled “President Xi’s shared prosperity model” carried by the newspaper in recent days. Leveraging areas of mutual interest, his approach counters confrontational rhetoric with constructive engagement.

Championing multilateralism through platforms like the UN and WTO, Xi promotes collective problem-solving over unilateral actions. His focus on soft power diplomacy, while avoiding hard power tactics, fosters ties that diffuse aggressive stances from the US and its allies, presenting China as a peaceful, responsible global leader committed to stability through inclusive development and cooperation.

President Xi has aptly recognized that people worldwide, regardless of colour, creed, or race, long for peace to fulfil their dreams, raise their children in safety, and provide them with quality education.

He understands that they deserve equal opportunities for growth and development, along with relief from economic and financial hardships that hinder prosperity.

Aware that the world is already burdened by prolonged conflicts, he believes that humanity—now in an era marked by rapid innovation, creativity, and knowledge—comprehends both the horrors of war and the dividends of peace.

More than ever, the global community yearns to end warmongering, threats, and the destruction that has devastated societies for centuries. This growing movement against war is gaining momentum, as people and nations alike reject antagonism and embrace cooperative, peaceful partnerships.

Ultimately, this shift aligns with President Xi’s philosophy of shared prosperity and win-win solutions, fostering a world where all can thrive together.

