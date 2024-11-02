AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-02

‘President Xi’s shared prosperity model’

Qamar Bashir Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

This is apropos four letters to Editor titled “President Xi’s shared prosperity model” carried by the newspaper in recent days. Leveraging areas of mutual interest, his approach counters confrontational rhetoric with constructive engagement.

Championing multilateralism through platforms like the UN and WTO, Xi promotes collective problem-solving over unilateral actions. His focus on soft power diplomacy, while avoiding hard power tactics, fosters ties that diffuse aggressive stances from the US and its allies, presenting China as a peaceful, responsible global leader committed to stability through inclusive development and cooperation.

President Xi has aptly recognized that people worldwide, regardless of colour, creed, or race, long for peace to fulfil their dreams, raise their children in safety, and provide them with quality education.

He understands that they deserve equal opportunities for growth and development, along with relief from economic and financial hardships that hinder prosperity.

Aware that the world is already burdened by prolonged conflicts, he believes that humanity—now in an era marked by rapid innovation, creativity, and knowledge—comprehends both the horrors of war and the dividends of peace.

More than ever, the global community yearns to end warmongering, threats, and the destruction that has devastated societies for centuries. This growing movement against war is gaining momentum, as people and nations alike reject antagonism and embrace cooperative, peaceful partnerships.

Ultimately, this shift aligns with President Xi’s philosophy of shared prosperity and win-win solutions, fostering a world where all can thrive together.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

UN WTO President Xi

Comments

200 characters

‘President Xi’s shared prosperity model’

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories