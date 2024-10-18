AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s inflation likely to stay in single digit in October, rate cut anticipated

  • Consumer Price Index for October expected to clock in at 6.5-7.0%, according to a brokerage report
BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 06:54pm

The slowing inflationary trend in Pakistan is likely to continue in October, but is expected to inch up marginally on a monthly basis, said Topline Securities in a report Friday.

“Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Oct 2024 is expected to clock in at 6.5-7.0% YoY (+0.9% MoM), taking 4MF25 average to 8.6% compared to 28.5% in 4MFY24,” said the brokerage house.

Inflation in Pakistan has been a significant and persistent economic challenge, particularly in recent years. In May of last year, the CPI inflation rate hit a record high of 38%. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 6.9% on a year-on-year basis in September 2024, lower than the reading in August 2024 when it stood at 9.6%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Tuesday. The CPI reading was the lowest since January 2021, according to the PBS.

Meanwhile, the brokerage house said on Friday that due to inflation expectations of ~6.5-7.0% for October 2024, “real rates will surge to 1050-1100bps, significantly higher than Pakistan’s historic average of 200-300bps”.

The rising real rates also gives impetus to a further cut in the key policy rate.

In its last meeting, the MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) unleashed its most aggressive cut in the key policy rate since April 2020, reducing it by 200bps to bring it down to 17.5% amid slowing inflation and declining international oil prices.

The central bank’s monetary policy meeting is scheduled on November 04, 2024, “wherein we expect fourth consecutive cut in interest rates to the tune of 200bps from current level of 17.5%, taking total cut to 650bps in last 4-5 months,” said Topline Securities.

“We expect policy rate to come down to 13-14% by Jun 2025.”

SBP in its recent monetary policy communication has noted that, FY25 average inflation will fall below the earlier forecast range of 11.5 – 13.5%.

“Any major deviation in commodity prices from current levels (i.e. oil US$75/barrel) may result in change in inflation estimates,” noted the brokerage house.

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP topline securities inflation rate CPI policy rate Pakistan inflation rate

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s inflation likely to stay in single digit in October, rate cut anticipated

Changes made to elections laws cannot undo judgment on reserved seats: SC

Rupee gains against US dollar

Yahya Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan, surpass Rs280,000 per tola amid global rally

July-September: Pakistan Refinery sustains Rs2.4bn in losses

US charges ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled Sikh separatist murder plot

Pakistan crush England in second Test to set up series decider

Failure to sign BSPs, finalise OPMs: Nepra issues show-cause notices to CPPA-G, NTDC

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Read more stories