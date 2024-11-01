AGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Smog-control programme: CM launches first ‘Super Seeder Project’

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:23am

LAHORE: Historic era of mechanized cultivation in Punjab begins as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the first and biggest Super Seeder project in the country’s history.

The CM inaugurated the distribution of super seeders among farmers at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kako. She highlighted, “The use of Super Seeder will not pollute the environment.”

She announced to start modern agricultural equipment rental services in every tehsil. She set a target to start rental service of modern agricultural equipment to farmers at zero profit in 60-day.

Maryam further said, “Abusing others does not fill bellies, people’s problems are solved only by working day and night. Those who did not believe in the 26th Amendment and the chief justice, were the first to sit in the swearing-in ceremony.”

She addressed the opposition, and said, “Shut up and sit at home, now you will not come to power.”

She said, “Pakistan Muslim League-N government is gaining momentum. No one but PML-N knows how to perform. There were 300 super-seeders in the whole of Punjab. We are adding 1000 more from today while 5000 in total will be added in our five years’ tenure. To get a super seeder worth Rs 1.3 million, a farmer will have to pay just Rs 0.5 million, the remaining Rs 0.8 million will be paid by the government.”



