AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 121.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
FCCL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 141.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.13%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.56%)
SEARL 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
TOMCL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,493 Increased By 9.6 (0.1%)
BR30 28,349 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.08%)
KSE100 88,957 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 27,728 Decreased By -99.1 (-0.36%)
Russian rouble flat

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:34am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was flat against the US dollar and the Chinese yuan on Thursday as the central bank’s governor said that Russian exporting companies were selling foreign currency at levels above mandatory sales requirements.

At 0845 GMT, the rouble was flat at 96.80 against the dollar. It was also flat at 13.44 against the yuan, according to LSEG data. The rouble weakened by 0.1% to 105.45 against the euro.

“Despite the reduction in mandatory sales requirements, they are still selling 66% (of their forex earnings), even above the norm because they need to cover their rouble expenses here,” the central bank’s governor Elvira Nabiullina told parliament.

