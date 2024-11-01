AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Islamabad, provincial capitals: PTI contemplating organising large-scale demos

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, the party is contemplating large-scale demonstrations in all provincial capitals including federal capital after holding discussions with jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to journalists, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser expressed concerns over the oppressive actions of the incumbent regime, saying it has gone beyond decency by targeting “our women, children and elderly” in an attempt to intimidate the PTI leadership.

He lamented the maltreatment of ex-MNA Ijaz Chaudhry’s wife and children, emphasising that the use of excessive force through dozens of men in plainclothes during the extrajudicial raid indicates involvement of spy agencies.

“The police were hesitant to register an FIR, which is enough to make us believe that they were sleuths,” he added. He said that the PTI will not yield to those who have seized power through rigging, declaring that the regime is on its last legs which will be defeated soon.

Qaiser said that PTI leadership will strategise nationwide protests after consultation with Imran Khan in jail, noting the delaying tactics to hold meeting with Imran Khan is to delay the next protest plan.

Emphasising the unity among opposition parties, he said the need of the hour is to get united to challenge the illegitimate regime established through fraudulent means. Accusing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of running the province in an authoritarian manner, he warned that she will be made accountable for her actions in due course of time.

He maintained PTI’s commitment for fighting the constitutional and legal battles, saying the day is not far when those who made fun of the country’s constitution and democracy will be made accountable.

