AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Markets Print 2024-11-01

Iron ore futures range-bound

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures held within a narrow range on Thursday as upbeat industry data from top consumer China lifted sentiment, but gains were capped as investors awaited cues on further stimulus from Beijing next week.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.19% lower at 783 yuan ($109.96) a metric ton, after hitting a intraday high of 789.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was flat at $103.7 a ton, as of 0353 GMT. Both benchmarks ticked higher earlier in the session after official data showed China’s manufacturing activity in October expanded for the first time in six months, indicating that Beijing’s latest stimulus measures are helping the battered economy turn a corner.

However, the gains were pared as investors exercised caution over more stimulus measures next week, when China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will meet. Also blurring the outlook were mixed fundamentals as “supply pressure is likely to persist with more shipments arriving, while demand for the key steelmaking ingredient held firm with steelmakers ramping up production when they could make money”, analysts at Huatai Futures said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted further losses, with coking coal and coke down 1.99% and 1.17%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar dipped 0.2%, hot-rolled coil nudged down 0.08%, wire rod shed 0.75% and stainless steel lost 0.62%.

