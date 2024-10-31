AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Blinken says ‘good progress’ made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal

AFP Published October 31, 2024

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that negotiators have made “good progress” toward a deal that would bring a ceasefire in Israel’s offensive in Lebanon.

The top US diplomat said that Washington was “working very hard” on concluding arrangements on a deal that would include the withdrawal of Shiite militia Hezbollah from the border region with Israel.

“Based on my recent trip to the region, and the work that’s ongoing right now, we have made good progress on those understandings,” Blinken told reporters.

“We still have more work to do,” he said, calling for a “diplomatic resolution, including through a ceasefire.”

Israel wants to enforce any Lebanon ceasefire deal, Netanyahu tells US envoys

Two senior US officials, Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, met Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that any deal on Lebanon must guarantee Israel’s security.

Unlike in the year-old war in Gaza, the United States has stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and has largely backed Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, while voicing concern for the fate of civilians.

Blinken called again for implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, dating from 2006, which calls for the disarmament of non-state groups in Lebanon and a full Israeli withdrawal from the country.

“It’s important to make sure that we have clarity, both from Lebanon and from Israel, about what would be required under 1701 to get its effective implementation – the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from the border, the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces, the authorities under which they’d be acting, an appropriate enforcement mechanism,” Blinken said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking alongside Blinken and their South Korean counterparts, said there was an “opportunity” in Lebanon.

“We’re hopeful that we will see things transition in Lebanon in a not too distant future,” Austin said.

