AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed seen cutting policy rate by 25 bps in Nov, Dec

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:47pm

Federal Reserve policymakers are very likely to go ahead with cutting short-term U.S. borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point next week, traders bet on Thursday, after economic data suggested price pressures continue to ease.

Inflation by the Fed’s targeted measure, the year-over-year increase in the personal consumption expenditures index, was 2.1% in September, down from an upwardly revised 2.3% in August, a Commerce Department report showed. The Fed aims at 2% inflation.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed the Employment Cost Index rose 0.8% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, less than what economists had forecast and the smallest increase since the second quarter of 2021.

A rise in labor costs was among factors that had alarmed Fed policymakers back then, prompting their pivot to tighter policy.

“Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are likely to be encouraged by this data as wage growth measures at levels consistent with less inflation,” wrote Indeed Hiring Lab Economist Cory Stahle.

Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ about inflation

Futures contracts settling to the Fed’s policy rate put the chances of a 25 basis point cut next week at about 94%, and give a second 25 basis point in December about a 70% chance.

The reports - the last major economic data, along with Friday’s monthly jobs report, before the Fed’s Nov. 6-7 meeting - did not suggest the U.S. central bank’s battle with inflation is done.

Underlying price pressures, as tracked by the core PCE price index that excludes volatile food and energy, ticked up to 2.7% from a year earlier, higher than the 2.6% economists had expected and matching the prior month’s increase.

Some analysts warned that could prompt the Fed to cut the policy rate to a 4.5%-4.75% range next week, and then hold it there.

“We believe the Fed will pause any rate cuts in December amid fears about a re-acceleration of inflation,” wrote Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve interest rate USA inflation

Comments

200 characters

Fed seen cutting policy rate by 25 bps in Nov, Dec

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $116mn, now stand at $11.16bn

Profit-taking persists, KSE-100 loses 1,320 points to close below 89,000

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Saudi-US bilateral accords ‘not that connected’ to Israel normalisation, Riyadh says

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

Read more stories