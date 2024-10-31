AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,492 Decreased By -109.3 (-1.14%)
BR30 28,411 Decreased By -162.1 (-0.57%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Test Championship makes for ‘bigger carrot’: Tom Latham

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2024 03:08pm

MUMBAI: The World Test Championship has breathed new life into the five-day format by making every match important, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said Thursday ahead of his side’s final battle against India.

The Black Caps have revived their chances of making the WTC final at Lord’s next year with an unbeatable 2-0 lead for their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil.

“From our point of view there is a bigger carrot at the end in terms of the World Test Championship, so for us every game is really important,” Latham told reporters in Mumbai on the eve of the third Test.

India’s lead at the top of the WTC standings has been cut after their two losses, with Australia a close second followed by Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

India have made the two finals of both previous WTC seasons, losing to New Zealand in the inaugural edition and then to Australia last year.

Latham said winning the competition previously “gives you a taste of what that success feels like”.

T20 cricket hurting Test batting, says India coach Gambhir

“I think once you do it once, you want to do it again,” he added. New Zealand beat India at their own game of spin in the second Test last week in Pune with Mitchell Santner taking a match haul of 13 wickets.

But Latham said India are a “quality side” and two defeats “doesn’t make them a bad team overnight”.

Black Caps Tom Latham World Test Championship Mitchell Santner World Test Championship final INDIA VS NEWZEALAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

World Test Championship makes for ‘bigger carrot’: Tom Latham

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

Shell Pakistan Limited to be rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

LSM negativity falls to 0.19pc: C/A surplus drops to $98m in Q1

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Read more stories