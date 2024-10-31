Verstappen under scrutiny in defence of reputation and title in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO: Three-time world champion Max Verstappen will be a focus of intensified scrutiny this weekend when he seeks to defend his reputation and his lead in the drivers’ world championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

After being penalised twice for his wayward driving, notably forcing nearest title rival Lando Norris of McLaren off the track, in Mexico, Red Bull’s series leader arrives at Interlagos with a 47-point lead, but widespread criticism ringing in his ears.

In the aftermath of the first two races in a triple-header, the 27-year-old Dutchman has been slammed as “dangerous”, told by Norris that he “got what he had coming to him” and been compared, by former world champion Damon Hill to Wacky Races’ cartoon series villain Dick Dastardly.

His response was to complain about the performance of his car and the inconsistency of race stewards’ decisions in what he sees as an over-regulated sport that saw a drivers’ meeting last Friday call for revised guidelines on overtaking moves.

“I just drive how I think I have to drive,” said Verstappen.

“Last week, it was all right, this week a 20-seconds penalty. I’m not going to cry about it and I’m also not going to share my opinion. The biggest problem I have is that it was a bad day in terms of race pace.”

His attitude to a widespread outcry at his tactic of braking late to ensure he leads at the apex of a corner at the expense of running off track and taking a rival with him won him few friends ahead of one of the most fevered and atmospheric events.

According to Mercedes’ George Russell, the drivers were 19 of 20 in favour of a regulation change to end a tactic that Hill, the 1996 champion, said enables Verstappen to use his car as a weapon.

Hill told a Sky Sports podcast: “The footage is very clear. He made no attempt to back off and make the corner and leave room for Lando. It was simply a case of ‘you are not coming through’.

“The second move was just daft – and Dick Dastardly stuff. He accelerated to the apex and drove Lando off the track and Lando didn’t have much option.”

‘Conflict of interest’

Twice a winner in Brazil, where he finished ahead of Norris last year, Verstappen this time will be seeking a first win in 11 Grands Prix dating back to Spain in June, his worst run in four years.

According to his father Jos Verstappen, it is unlikely his son will change his style.

Max Verstappen, Norris set for another duel

“Max has to drive the way he wants,” the former F1 driver told De Telegraaf.

“He has to do this because the car is not good enough and he is doing everything he can to win the title.

“He isn’t going to change because there were a couple of stewards present, who don’t like him anyway. The FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards who they put there and whether there is any appearance of a conflict of interest.”

His comments, in the wake of Max Verstappen’s earlier claims that he did not have the right passport for the approval of his critics, suggested that Britons Johnny Herbert and Tim Mayer may have been conflicted.

The row over Verstappen’s driving provoked comment from another Briton, commentator Martin Brundle, a former racing driver contemporary of Jos Verstappen, who said: “He’s a multiple champion, has more driving talent in his little finger than most of us ever had, but his legacy will be tainted by this sporting attitude and that’s a shame.”

These tensions are expected to surface again as Verstappen, with a likely five-place grid penalty for an engine change, bids to improve on his sixth place in Mexico where Norris was second behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

After two successive wins, the Italian team hunt a first constructors’ title since 2008, having closed within 30 points of overhauling McLaren while defending champions Red Bull, with Sergio Perez racing to save his seat, have slipped back to third.

Having won in Mexico for the first time since 1990, Ferrari seek a first Brazilian success since Felipe Massa’s emotional triumph in 2008 to complete a memorable hat-trick.