Need stressed to enhance manpower export in hospitality sector

KARACHI: Pakistan's government, in collaboration with the private sector, could provide training in various skills to thousands of youngsters and enhance manpower export to the hospitality industry of different countries for earning significant value of remittance and reducing unemployment within a few years in the country.

This was stated by Sabir Ahmed, Executive Director at COTHM, while addressing a conference on Exploring Career Opportunities in the Hospitality Industry in 17th Plastic Packaging, Corrugated & Food Asia International Exhibition at Expo Centre on Wednesday.

He mentioned that the hospitality industry is expanding globally and locally with increasing demands for skilled professionals in different fields such as hospitality management, culinary arts, food and beverages, travel and tourism management. Professionals in these fields are in high demand in other countries, including Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and different countries.

Unfortunately, Pakistani professionals are limited in this field to avail of these opportunities compared to India, the Philippines, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, the primary workforce suppliers to the hospitality industry worldwide.

He said that these blue-collar jobs offer attractive salaries and incentives in the hospitality sector, along with immigration opportunities for professionals, he said and added. The public at large should also give preference to different trades in the hospitality industry as a choice of employment and entrepreneurship, considering the bright scope of earning handsome livelihoods, he added.

Not everyone can pursue a high degree in medical science, engineering, and finance, but various other trades offer good salary packages to middle-class students, he further said.

The private sector has been active in providing education in the hospitality sector. In contrast, the government must consistently create learning opportunities for new students through public and private partnerships at different universities and colleges.

The second day of the trade fair hosted various conferences on the hospitality and food industries. The 17th edition of Plastic Packaging, Corrugated, and Food Asia International began on October 29and was inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo. Over 225 exhibitors from seven countries are participating in this trade fair.

