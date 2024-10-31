FBR removes inspector for illegal removal of goods from customs warehouse

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed from services Ghulam Mustafa, Inspector Customs, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha for illegal removal of goods with the help of smugglers from Customs Warehouse, D G Khan Division.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, disciplinary proceedings were initiated under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 against Ghulam Mustafa, on account of his involvement in illegal removal of goods from Customs Warehouse, D G Khan Division and replacement of goods from truck worth of Rs 76 million in connivance with smugglers.

Accordingly, the accused officer was placed under suspension and an Order of Inquiry along with Charge Sheet and Statement of Allegations on the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” under Rule: 3(a)(b)&(c) and Rule: 2(1)(h)&(k) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, were served upon the accused officer.

Syed Ali Akbar Zaidi (PCS/BS-19) was appointed as Inquiry officer to scrutinize conduct of the accused officer.

The Inquiry Officer furnished inquiry report and established the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” and recommended imposition of major penalty of “Reduction to a lower post and pay scale for a period of three years” under Rule-4(3)(b) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

Accordingly, a Show Cause Notice dated 02.07.2024 under Rule-16(6) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 was served upon the accused officer.

The accused officer prayed that no documentary evidences were provided to him by the Collectorate and raised some other issues pertaining to inquiry proceedings. Therefore, the Authority directed the DR to provide relevant documents to the accused within a period of one month positively. In compliance, the Collectorate provided the requisite relevant

documents to the accused officer.

During course of personal hearing, the Departmental Represen-tatives narrated the detail of the case and played audio recording conversations of the accused with the subordinate officer and smugglers. These audio recording had already been verified by the Forensic Lab as authentic. All documentary evidences established without any shadow of doubt, involvement of the accused in illegal removal of goods from Customs Warehouse DG Khan Division. The accused officer reiterated the points already raised in his reply to Show Cause Notice and could not offer anything new or any plausible grounds in his defence that was not already available on record.

The Member (Admn/HR), FBR, being the Authority under Rule-2(1)(c) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, in this case, has gone through the available record, facts of the case, findings/recommendations of the Inquiry Officer, arguments put forth by the representatives of the Collectorate and accused officer during the course of personal hearing, is of the considered opinion that the accused officer miserably failed to prove his innocence. Hence, the accused officer is found guilty of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption”, therefore, the Authority did not agree with the recommendation of inquiry officer and has decided to impose a major penalty of “Removal from Service” upon Ghulam Mustafa, Inspector Customs (BS-16/under suspension) under Rule: 4(3)(d) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

