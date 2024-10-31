AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-31

FBR removes inspector for illegal removal of goods from customs warehouse

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed from services Ghulam Mustafa, Inspector Customs, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha for illegal removal of goods with the help of smugglers from Customs Warehouse, D G Khan Division.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, disciplinary proceedings were initiated under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 against Ghulam Mustafa, on account of his involvement in illegal removal of goods from Customs Warehouse, D G Khan Division and replacement of goods from truck worth of Rs 76 million in connivance with smugglers.

Accordingly, the accused officer was placed under suspension and an Order of Inquiry along with Charge Sheet and Statement of Allegations on the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” under Rule: 3(a)(b)&(c) and Rule: 2(1)(h)&(k) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, were served upon the accused officer.

Syed Ali Akbar Zaidi (PCS/BS-19) was appointed as Inquiry officer to scrutinize conduct of the accused officer.

The Inquiry Officer furnished inquiry report and established the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” and recommended imposition of major penalty of “Reduction to a lower post and pay scale for a period of three years” under Rule-4(3)(b) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

Accordingly, a Show Cause Notice dated 02.07.2024 under Rule-16(6) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 was served upon the accused officer.

The accused officer prayed that no documentary evidences were provided to him by the Collectorate and raised some other issues pertaining to inquiry proceedings. Therefore, the Authority directed the DR to provide relevant documents to the accused within a period of one month positively. In compliance, the Collectorate provided the requisite relevant

documents to the accused officer.

During course of personal hearing, the Departmental Represen-tatives narrated the detail of the case and played audio recording conversations of the accused with the subordinate officer and smugglers. These audio recording had already been verified by the Forensic Lab as authentic. All documentary evidences established without any shadow of doubt, involvement of the accused in illegal removal of goods from Customs Warehouse DG Khan Division. The accused officer reiterated the points already raised in his reply to Show Cause Notice and could not offer anything new or any plausible grounds in his defence that was not already available on record.

The Member (Admn/HR), FBR, being the Authority under Rule-2(1)(c) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, in this case, has gone through the available record, facts of the case, findings/recommendations of the Inquiry Officer, arguments put forth by the representatives of the Collectorate and accused officer during the course of personal hearing, is of the considered opinion that the accused officer miserably failed to prove his innocence. Hence, the accused officer is found guilty of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption”, therefore, the Authority did not agree with the recommendation of inquiry officer and has decided to impose a major penalty of “Removal from Service” upon Ghulam Mustafa, Inspector Customs (BS-16/under suspension) under Rule: 4(3)(d) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR Customs official Ghulam Mustafa customs warehouse

Comments

200 characters

FBR removes inspector for illegal removal of goods from customs warehouse

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories