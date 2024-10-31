Punjab govt announces plans to create green zones

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced plans to establish a protective wall of trees around Lahore as part of the Lahore Green Master Plan, utilizing modern technology to combat smog by reducing carbon emissions and increasing oxygen levels.

As part of this initiative, each tree will be geo-tagged. The plan also includes increasing afforestation in industrial areas, with industries collaborating to enhance tree-planting efforts.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed educational institutions and students to form a Green Force, ensuring their involvement in green projects over the next three months during the smog season.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the provincial government’s cleanup operation against environmental violations is continuing with full vigor. The environmental squad has sealed two factories for spreading air pollution, imposing a fine of 200,000 rupees. Additionally, three kilns and four plastic melting plants were demolished. Actions have also been taken against several food establishments in Model Town for emitting smoke, leading to their sealing. The Punjab government has warned that trucks transporting sand and soil must be covered with tarpaulin. Strict monitoring has reduced sand falling on roads from 45 tons to 0.45 tons, while operations against plastic bags are ongoing. A total of 296 vehicles were fined for causing pollution, amounting to 592,000 rupees in fines, with 102 vehicles seized.

On the Chief Minister’s directive, 30 electric buses will soon operate in Lahore, and e-bikes will also be made available, according to Maryam Aurangzeb.

In an effort to improve the city’s air quality, WWF-Pakistan has published policy recommendations based on air quality data collected and analyzed from 2013 to 2024. The data reveals that the city’s air quality is severely degraded, with high pollution levels throughout the year. Key contributors to this decline include vehicular emissions, crop residue burning, industrial processes, and coal combustion.

The report outlines a plan to promote electric vehicles (EVs), enhance sustainable development models, segregate industrial zones, expand mass transit networks, and transition to renewable energy sources.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, commented on the study, highlighting that worsening air quality and persistent smog pose serious risks not only to people but also to biodiversity, particularly birds and other animals. “Adopting electric vehicles can help reduce harmful vehicular emissions, but financial subsidies and establishing EV charging infrastructure is essential for this transition,” he added.

The report also advocates for the widespread implementation of low-cost sensor-based monitoring systems that can effectively measure pollutants at an economical price, addressing gaps in air quality monitoring infrastructure.

Hammad Khan noted that “these systems can help identify air pollution hotspots and be integrated with traffic management, such as providing alternate routes to avoid congestion or restricting heavy vehicles in certain areas to reduce emissions.”

The report highlights that fine particulate matter like PM2.5, carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2) are among the most harmful pollutants impacting public health. Lahore’s population of over 13 million faces serious health risks due to deteriorating air quality.

Medium and long-term recommendations include capacity building for farmers on crop residue management, where organizations like WWF can play a vital role. It also suggests expanding the mass transit network, designating industrial zones, and relocating industries from urban areas to these zones.

To improve air quality in Lahore, WWF-Pakistan recommends mandatory vehicular emission testing, integrated traffic management, crop residue management through capacity building and alternative uses, and minimizing fugitive dust in the construction sector.

