Markets Print 2024-10-31

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,695 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,158 tonnes of import cargo and 62,537 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,158 comprised of 47,018 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 193 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,214 tonnes of Dap & 28,733 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 62,537 comprised of 49,387 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,098 tonnes of Cement, 1,002 tonnes of Talc Powder & 9,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

More or less 04 ships namely, Global Harmony, Sc Taipei, Zhong Gu Nan Ning & Zhoung Gu Gui Yang berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Knossos, Msc Mara, Beijing Bridge, Deneb Leader, Yu Tong & X-Press Saween sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a hydrocarbons carrier ‘South Port’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, Navios Tempo, MSC Positano, Scarlet Rosella, Sc Hong Kong and Zarrar Hanif are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 196,510 tonnes, comprising 126,003 tonnes imports cargo and 70,507 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,196 Containers (2,504 TEUs Imports& 2,692 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Morning, Sea Quest and Lowlands Amstel & four more ships, Arkas, Maersk Cabo Verde, One Reinforcement and X-Press Anglesey are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Coals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, PIBT, PQEPT and QICT respectively on today 30th October, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Tucapel’ are due to arrive at port on Thursday 31st October, 2024.

