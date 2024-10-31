BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 30, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip
- Major, two soldiers martyred in Bannu IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in maritime security
Read here for details.
- Finance ministry sees Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October 2024
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha on two-day visit
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam
Read here for details.
- Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine
Read here for details.
Comments