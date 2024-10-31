Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

Major, two soldiers martyred in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in maritime security

Finance ministry sees Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October 2024

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha on two-day visit

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

