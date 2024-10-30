PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned on Wednesday Israeli actions aimed at obstructing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) operations inside occupied Palestinian Territory.

“By preventing critical relief assistance from reaching millions of helpless Palestinians, Israel is committing yet another blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter for which it must be held accountable by the international community, “ the PM wrote on X.

His statement comes after Israeli authorities confiscated the land in occupied East Jerusalem where UNRWA headquarters is located.

Israel plans to build 1,440 settlement units, which are illegal under international law, on the site.

Palestinian health authorities’ data show that over 13,300 children whose identities have been confirmed have been killed in the Gaza war.

Many more are believed to have died from diseases due to a collapsing medical system and food and water shortages.

On Tuesday, Foreign Office said this latest step is yet another Israeli violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“Preventing UNRWA from carrying out its vital tasks is a manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” the FO said in a statement.

The FO called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Israel accountable for its actions and ensure the unimpeded operations of UNRWA, in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 1949.

The FO also reiterated Islamabad’s demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and for the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.