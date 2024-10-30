AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in maritime security

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2024

Pakistan and Russia Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in maritime security and naval technology, Radio Pakistan reported.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf reached an understanding to this effect today in Islamabad.

Pakistan-Russia trade sees 50pc hike last year: Matviyenko

During the meeting, views were exchanged on professional matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security situation, and bilateral naval cooperation.

They also discussed various aspects of cooperation, including bilateral training, visits of naval warships, and joint naval exercises between the two naval forces.

COAS reaffirms commitment to reinforcing defence ties with Russia

Admiral Naveed Ashraf said Pakistan values its relationship with the Russian Federation and seeks a long-term multifaceted partnership.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s continuous efforts and high commitment to maritime security in the region.

