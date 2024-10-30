AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Major, two soldiers martyred in Bannu IBO: ISPR

An army major and two soldiers were martyred on Wednesday while eight terrorists were killed in an...
BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2024

An army major and two soldiers were martyred on Wednesday while eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Bakka Khel, Bannu District, the military’s media wing said.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bakka Khel, Bannu District, following reports of militant activity.

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which eight khwarij were sent to hell, while seven khwarij got injured,” it said.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil, a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two men.

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naik Azad Ullah and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

The statement said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

