Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha on two-day visit

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 07:25pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Wednesday on a two-day official trip at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

At the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Pakistan’s ambassador, and other diplomatic staff, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

“Just arrived in Doha at the invitation of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During this special visit, I look forward to a productive exchange of views with the Qatari leadership to further enhance our brotherly relations,” PM Shehbaz wrote in a post on X.

“I will also inaugurate a special exhibition at Qatar Museum highlighting the cultural heritage of Pakistan,” he added.

The leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the prime minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, according to the PMO.

Earlier during the day, the the Foreign Office (FO) said PM Shehbaz “will hold bilateral meetings with the His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and H.E. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister / Minister for Foreign Affairs”.

In their meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new of cooperation, especially in trade and investment, it added.

“The leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the Prime Minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan,” FO said.

It further said PM Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” today.

The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar, FO said.

Earlier, well-informed sources told Business Recorder that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are finalizing the agenda for the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz to Qatar.

The prime minister, sources said, is expected to request Qatari government to reduce the number of LNG cargoes, hold meetings with the businessmen to attract investment, and seek state-level investment in the energy sector and participation in upcoming privatisation transactions.

Export of Pakistani workers to Qatar is also on the proposed agenda.

The sources said each concerned ministry has been asked to prepare at least five investment projects/ teasers to be placed before the Qatari businessmen/ investors during the visit.

