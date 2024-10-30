AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh court needs reforms before ex-PM trial: UN rights chief

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2024 08:17pm

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi tribunal tasked with investigating ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her allies for crimes against humanity needs fundamental reforms to ensure fair trials, UN rights chief Volker Turk said Wednesday.

Hasina was ousted in August after a student-led revolution brought a curtain on her 15-year autocratic tenure.

Dozens of her loyalists have since been detained and some are being probed by the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over a deadly crackdown on the protests that led to her toppling.

“If you look at the ICT, both in how the law was constructed and how the tribunal was set up, there are compliance issues with international rights standards,” Turk told reporters in Dhaka.

UN rights chief urges Bangladesh to ‘protect’ democracy after revolution

“These issues must be addressed to ensure fair trials and due process. Reform is crucial.”

The ICT was established while Hasina was in office, ostensibly to prosecute crimes committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war.

But it became widely seen as a means for Hasina to eliminate political opponents, and the UN criticised numerous shortcomings in its decision to sentence several Islamist political leaders to death last decade.

The ICT has issued arrest warrants against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nearly four dozen others tied to her regime.

Hasina herself remains in neighbouring India, her biggest foreign benefactor while in office, where she fled on the day of her ouster.

More than 700 people were killed, many in a brutal police crackdown, in the weeks leading up to her departure.

Turk was concluding a two-day visit to Bangladesh, during which he met with members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

He said that Bangladesh now had a chance to entrench meaningful reforms and repair institutions that had been degraded by years of autocratic rule.

“There are real opportunities, and certainly high expectations, for fundamental change for the better,” Turk said.

“This time, there must be justice. Reforms must be sustainable and durable to prevent the abusive practices of previous decades from recurring.”

Hasina’s rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

But Turk warned that “cycles of revenge and retribution” had to end, welcoming initial reforms proposed by Yunus’ administration aimed at “easing decades of intense political division”.

“To restore social cohesion and trust in institutions… it will be crucial to rebuild the civic space that was progressively strangled in recent years,” he added.

Bangladesh ICT Sheikh Hasina Volker Turk International Crimes Tribunal

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh court needs reforms before ex-PM trial: UN rights chief

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

Finance ministry sees Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October 2024

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Smog beset Pakistan megacity curbs rickshaws, restaurants

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

Read more stories