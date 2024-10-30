AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand’s Ajaz ‘emotional’ on Mumbai return after perfect 10

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2024 03:25pm

MUMBAI: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said Wednesday that returning to his birthplace Mumbai after his 10-wicket haul there three years ago made for an “emotional” homecoming ahead of the third Test against India.

The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil last week in Pune and are now chasing a 3-0 sweep in the final match starting Friday at Wankhede Stadium.

In December 2021 at the same venue, Ajaz became only the third bowler in Test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

New Zealand lost the match but Ajaz joined elite company alongside England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956 at Old Trafford) and Indian spin ace Anil Kumble (1999 in Delhi).

“Certainly emotional,” Ajaz, 36, told reporters.

“I guess being back in Mumbai is always quite special and it’s a place I call home as well. Having the opportunity to play out here again is quite special.”

He added: “To be honest, after my 10-wicket haul I wasn’t sure whether I’d get another opportunity to play out here again.”

New Zealand beat India at their own game of spin for a 113-run victory in the second Test on a turning Pune pitch.

Ajaz’s fellow left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner excelled with a match haul of 13 wickets as top Indian batters including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli flopped.

But Ajaz, who made his Test debut in 2018 after moving to Auckland from Mumbai with his parents, said India still remain the favourites.

“I think India still have the wood on us when it comes to playing on turning wickets and traditionally the Indian batters have I guess done well on turning surfaces,” said Ajaz.

Adapting to Mumbai pitch key to NZ hopes of whitewash, says Stead

“Obviously they haven’t had maybe as much success as they would have liked in this series so far, but they’re certainly an opposition that are very, very skilled and not the easiest to come up against.”

India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said the home team’s knowledge of the surface will help them counter New Zealand at Wankhede.

“We have to give a lot of credit to New Zealand, the way they have played and the way they have countered spin,” he said.

“A lot of the guys have played a lot of local cricket here and the understanding of what these conditions are and how the pitch is going to pan out.”

India Ajaz Patel Wankhede Stadium Mitchell Santner New Zealand vs india test

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand’s Ajaz ‘emotional’ on Mumbai return after perfect 10

Finance ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Oil rises as sources say OPEC+ may delay planned December oil output increase

Read more stories