PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2024 02:24pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qatar on Wednesday on a two-day official trip at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“He will hold bilateral meetings with the His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and H.E. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister / Minister for Foreign Affairs,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement today.

In their meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new of cooperation especially in trade and investment, the press release added.

“The leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the Prime Minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan,” FO said.

It further said PM Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” today.

The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar, FO said.

Earlier, well informed sources told Business Recorder that Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are finalizing agenda for the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz to Qatar.

The prime minister, sources said, is expected to request Qatari government to reduce number of LNG cargoes, hold meetings with the businessmen to attract investment, and seek state level investment in energy sector and participation in upcoming privatisation transactions.

Export of Pakistani workers to Qatar is also on the proposed agenda.

The sources said each concerned ministry has been asked to prepare at least five investment projects/ teasers to be placed before the Qatari businessmen/ investors during the visit.

