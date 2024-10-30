AGL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.08%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
FFBL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FFL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUMNL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 179.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.76%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PPL 145.43 Increased By ▲ 5.68 (4.06%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PTC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.13%)
SEARL 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.17%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
UNITY 27.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,741 Increased By 45.2 (0.47%)
BR30 29,105 Increased By 221.7 (0.77%)
KSE100 91,239 Increased By 374.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 28,665 Increased By 109.2 (0.38%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

Pakistan condemns Israel’s banning of UNRWA

Nuzhat Nazar Published 30 Oct, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Tuesday, strongly condemned Israel's recent actions aimed at obstructing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), describing it as a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan denounced the move as part of Israel’s “systematic campaign” to restrict humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Calling upon the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take action, Pakistan urged for accountability for Israel’s actions and insisted that UNRWA’s operations be allowed to continue without interference, as outlined in UN General Assembly Resolution 302 of 1949.

Pakistan further emphasised the urgent need to halt what it described as Israel’s “genocidal campaign” in Gaza.

Pakistan renewed its appeal for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and for the swift provision of humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The statement underlined that lasting peace in the region hinges on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office UN Ministry of Foreign Affairs UNSC UN Charter Israel Gaza war UNRWA humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan condemns Israel’s banning of UNRWA

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories