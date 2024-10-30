Pakistan condemns Israel’s banning of UNRWA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Tuesday, strongly condemned Israel's recent actions aimed at obstructing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), describing it as a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan denounced the move as part of Israel’s “systematic campaign” to restrict humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Calling upon the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take action, Pakistan urged for accountability for Israel’s actions and insisted that UNRWA’s operations be allowed to continue without interference, as outlined in UN General Assembly Resolution 302 of 1949.

Pakistan further emphasised the urgent need to halt what it described as Israel’s “genocidal campaign” in Gaza.

Pakistan renewed its appeal for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and for the swift provision of humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The statement underlined that lasting peace in the region hinges on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

