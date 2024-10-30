Cyber-bullying in schools: LHC seeks report from education dept

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Punjab school education department by November 04 about steps taken so far against physical and cyber harassment of the students in the educational institutes.

The court passed this order petition filed by a female lawyer, Sibah Farooq, seeking direction to the government authorities to take all necessary steps for a safe educational environment in the schools.

The petitioner said WhatsApp and social media also led to an increase of cyber-bullying of school children.

The court also ordered the provincial secretary for the school education department to ensure presence of a senior officer from his office at the next hearing to explain what steps have been taken so far by the government for control of physical and cyber-bullying of children in educational institutes.

