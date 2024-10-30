KP Govt urges CM Punjab to stop point scoring over ‘Kisan Card’

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has strongly urged Chief Minister Punjab Mariyam Nawaz to stop political point-scoring over the ‘Kisan Card’ and instead address the pressing concerns of Punjab’s farmers.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s recent statements on the Kisan Card, Barrister Saif questioned why individuals responsible for defrauding Punjab’s farmers of 300 billion rupees continue to hold influential positions, despite mounting grievances from the agricultural community. He highlighted that farmers in Punjab are now forced to protest daily in the streets, as their concerns about unsold wheat stocks remain ignored.

Barrister Saif added that due to Maryam Nawaz's flawed policies, millions of tons of wheat grown by Punjab’s farmers are still unsold. Recently, Punjab’s farmers held a press conference to expose the failures of the "so-called" provincial government, and the dire situation has even driven some to the brink of despair and suicide.

The Advisor emphasized that the Punjab government should, in fact, be thankful to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which stepped in to support Punjab’s farmers by purchasing their wheat when the Punjab Administration failed to do so.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz’s conduct, Barrister Saif noted that her press conferences seem incomplete without taking aim at the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He condemned the apathy shown by the "inept and unrepresentative" government, which has turned a blind eye to the critical issues faced by Punjab’s farmers. "Farmers are the backbone of our national economy," he stated, "and their exploitation poses a serious threat to the nation’s welfare."

Instead of hiding behind the Kisan Card, Barrister Saif urged the Punjab government to take tangible action by purchasing the wheat directly from the farmers, thereby addressing their long-standing grievances.

