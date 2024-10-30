AGL 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.02%)
DFML 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 86.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.35%)
FCCL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
FFBL 66.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.8%)
FFL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
HUBC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
NBP 67.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.17%)
OGDC 178.01 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.2%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PPL 143.99 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (3.03%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PTC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.46%)
SEARL 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.16%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.49%)
TPLP 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TRG 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.51%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 9,760 Increased By 64.1 (0.66%)
BR30 29,150 Increased By 266 (0.92%)
KSE100 91,214 Increased By 349.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 28,613 Increased By 57.8 (0.2%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

KP Govt urges CM Punjab to stop point scoring over ‘Kisan Card’

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:25am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has strongly urged Chief Minister Punjab Mariyam Nawaz to stop political point-scoring over the ‘Kisan Card’ and instead address the pressing concerns of Punjab’s farmers.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s recent statements on the Kisan Card, Barrister Saif questioned why individuals responsible for defrauding Punjab’s farmers of 300 billion rupees continue to hold influential positions, despite mounting grievances from the agricultural community. He highlighted that farmers in Punjab are now forced to protest daily in the streets, as their concerns about unsold wheat stocks remain ignored.

Barrister Saif added that due to Maryam Nawaz's flawed policies, millions of tons of wheat grown by Punjab’s farmers are still unsold. Recently, Punjab’s farmers held a press conference to expose the failures of the "so-called" provincial government, and the dire situation has even driven some to the brink of despair and suicide.

The Advisor emphasized that the Punjab government should, in fact, be thankful to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which stepped in to support Punjab’s farmers by purchasing their wheat when the Punjab Administration failed to do so.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz’s conduct, Barrister Saif noted that her press conferences seem incomplete without taking aim at the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He condemned the apathy shown by the "inept and unrepresentative" government, which has turned a blind eye to the critical issues faced by Punjab’s farmers. "Farmers are the backbone of our national economy," he stated, "and their exploitation poses a serious threat to the nation’s welfare."

Instead of hiding behind the Kisan Card, Barrister Saif urged the Punjab government to take tangible action by purchasing the wheat directly from the farmers, thereby addressing their long-standing grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Government Kissan Card Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

KP Govt urges CM Punjab to stop point scoring over ‘Kisan Card’

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

PM, MbS discuss bilateral trade, investment

Read more stories