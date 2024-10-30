AGL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
Oct 30, 2024

IHC issues notices to jail authorities for discontinuing facilities to IK

Terence J Sigamony Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, issued notices in Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi’s petition against jail authorities for discontinuing the facilities provided to his brother, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition moved by Noreen Niazi through her counsel Shoaib Shaheen advocate.

During the hearing, the counsel informed the court that the petitioner is sister of Imran Khan presently confined in Central Prison, Rawalpindi and she is aggrieved due to refusal on part of the respondents to discontinue the facilities which were provided to Khan pursuant to various orders/judgments of this court.

The counsel for petitioner argued that in violation of the orders of this court, the facilities of newspaper, electricity, exercise, television and permission to talk to his children on telephone allowed to Imran pursuant to orders of this court were unlawfully discontinued without any reason.

He further argued that imprisonment only restricts personal liberty and does not mean denial of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The counsel contended that the orders/judgments passed by this court have been flagrantly violated by the respondents. He further argued that the B-Class facilities admissible to Imran were also withdrawn arbitrarily in violation of the Prison Rules.

On court’s call, the assistant attorney general (AAG) tendered appearance. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he intended to place on record copies of orders/judgments passed by this Court as well as by the trial court pursuant to which facilities were provided to Imran in prison.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and directed the respondents to depute senior officials well conversant with the facts of the case to appear before this court alongwith record and concise reports on the next date fixed.

Then, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till October 31 for further proceedings.

Separately, the same IHC bench also issued notices in a petition of Chief Minister of the Province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who sought issuance of direction to the respondents to facilitate his meeting with Imran Khan presently confined in Central Prison.

His counsel contended that refusal on part of the respondents to allow the petitioner to meet Imran is against the law, constitution and fundamental rights; the acts and omissions of the respondents are in violation of the settled democratic principles and a hurdle in smooth functioning of the Federation.

In this matter, the IHC bench also issued notices to the respondents and directed to depute senior officials well conversant with the facts of the case to appear before this Court alongwith record and concise reports on the next date fixed on October 31.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Islamabad High Court Imran Khan jail authorities Noreen Niazi

