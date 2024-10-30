AGL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
Pakistan

Mian Rauf Atta elected SCBA president

Terence J Sigamony Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: Asma Jahangir Group’s candidate Mian Rauf Atta won election of President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the year 2024-25.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, and Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated Rauf Atta for winning the election.

Tough race for President was between Mian Rauf Atta and the candidate supported by Hamid Khan Professional Group’s Munir Ahmed Kakar.

Atta secured 558 votes in Lahore, outpacing his rival, who garnered 484 votes, while in Islamabad Asma Jahangir Group’s obtained 350 votes, while Kakar got 331 votes. In Multan, Atta received 125 votes and Kakar secured 85 votes, in Peshawar, Atta achieved victory with 127 votes compared to Kakar’s 123. In Bannu, Atta secured 21 votes against Kakar’s 10, and in Dera Ismail Khan, he led with 25 votes over Kakar’s 11.

In other key victories, Atta won by 7 votes in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 14 in Dera Ismail Khan, 8 in Swat, and 4 in Peshawar. In Hyderabad, he claimed 50 votes, outstripping Kakar, who received 34.

Total registered voters of SCBA are 4,221, with the largest number (1,414) are from Lahore, 263 from Balochistan, 517 from KPK, 683 from Sindh, 111 from Bahawalpur, 769 from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and 274 from Multan.

Seventeen candidates contested elections for eight positions of the Supreme Court Bar.

The Secretary position was being contested by Salman Mansoor and Malik Zahid Aslam. For the Vice President (Punjab) seat, Rana Bakhtiar and Rana Ghulam Sarwar are competing for the position.

The Additional Secretary position sees Muhammad Aurangzeb and Raja Zabeer Hussain competing, while the Finance Secretary race is between Aurangzeb Mir and Chaudhry Tanveer.

The voting began at 8 am and continued until 5:00 pm. In Lahore, the voting began with a delay of 15 minutes.

Strict security arrangements were made at the polling stations across the country, including the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, and all possible measures were taken to make the election transparent.

