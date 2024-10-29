AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
World

Norway asks ICJ to clarify Israel’s aid obligations to Palestinians: PM

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:57pm

OSLO: Norway said Tuesday it would ask the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) to clarify Israel’s aid obligations to Palestinians, a day after Israel banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

South Africa files ‘evidence’ of ‘genocide’ by Israel in ICJ case

The Scandinavian country is “requesting that the ICJ pronounces on Israel’s obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, delivered by international organisations, including the UN, and states,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

