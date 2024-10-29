AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-5.72%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
DFML 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.45%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 66.69 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (3.16%)
FFL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 104.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.4%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
NBP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.29%)
OGDC 175.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.57%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 138.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
PTC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
SEARL 69.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.29%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
TOMCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.01%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.2%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 9,669 Increased By 33.1 (0.34%)
BR30 28,872 Increased By 252.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 90,902 Increased By 707 (0.78%)
KSE30 28,561 Increased By 133.7 (0.47%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07%

PPL’s quarterly profit drops 24% amid lower sales, rising costs

BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 01:23pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) drop nearly 24% to clock in at Rs22.69 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

In the same period last year, the exploration and production company saw PAT of Rs29.76 billion.

As per the E&P’s financial results provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the board of directors met on October 29 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and approved an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share i.e. 20% on ordinary shares and Rs2 per share i.e. 20% on convertible preference shares, for the year ending 30th June 2025.

PPL’s earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs8.34 in 1QFY25 as compared to EPS of Rs10.94 in the same period last year (SPLY).

The decline comes on the back of lower sales and higher operating costs incurred during the period.

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

On a consolidated basis, PPL’s revenue from contracts with customers declined to Rs66.79 billion in 1QFY25 compared to Rs78.01 billion in SPLY, which is a decrease of more than 14%.

Resultantly, the company’s gross profit declined by 22%, clocking in at Rs40.93 billion in 1QFY25, compared to Rs52.79 billion in SPLY amid higher operating expenses during the period, which rose 19% year-on-year.

As a result, the company’s profit margin lowered to 61.2% in 1QFY25, as compared to 67.6% in same period previous year

The E&P saw an increase of 25% in its exploration expenses in 1QFY25, while the company’s administrative expenses rose by 35%.

The E&Ps paid Rs4.1 billion in other charges in 1QFY25, a decrease of 7% on a yearly basis. On the other hand, the company’s other income saw a significant increase of over 67%, clocking in at Rs6.49 billion in 1QFY25, compared to Rs3.88 billion in SPLY.

Consequently, PPL posted a profit before tax of Rs37.87 billion in 1QFY25, down from Rs47.72 billion in 1QFY24.

In 1QFY25, the E&P paid taxes to the tune of Rs15.2 billion, as compared to Rs17.9 billion in SPLY, a decline of over 15%.

PPL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1950 with the main objectives of conducting exploration, prospecting, development and production of oil and natural gas resources.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL EPS psx companies profit after tax Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) financial results PSX notice PSX stocks profit margin

Comments

200 characters

PPL’s quarterly profit drops 24% amid lower sales, rising costs

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Policeman killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

Read more stories