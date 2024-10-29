AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
Lufthansa reports 9% decline in Q3 profit as core brand struggles

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 11:23am

BERLIN: German airline group Lufthansa on Tuesday reported a year-on-year fall in its operating profit in the third quarter, as its flagship carrier Lufthansa struggles with low yields, competition with international airlines and spiralling costs.

The German group reported a third-quarter operating profit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.41 billion), largely in line with the expectations of analysts polled by the company, but 9% lower than a year earlier.

The third quarter, which includes the busy summer months for travellers, is usually the strongest for airlines.

But rising costs, unpredictability tied to the crisis in the Middle East and plane delivery delays continue to weigh on results.

Lufthansa’s passenger airlines generated an operating profit of 1.2 billion euros in the third quarter, down from 1.4 billion in the same period of 2023.

Lufthansa suspends flights to Beirut, Tehran until early 2025

The decline was driven mainly by a 234-million-euro decline in the result of its core brand Lufthansa Airlines, the company said in a statement.

The group has launched a turnaround programme at its core brand in an effort to recover after a difficult earnings year to date.

By 2026, the measures will have a gross effect on operating profit of around 1.5 billion euros, according to the company.

