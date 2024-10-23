AGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
World

Lufthansa suspends flights to Beirut, Tehran until early 2025

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 01:25pm

BERLIN: Lufthansa extended the suspension of its flights to Tehran and Beirut until early next year, the German flagship airline group said on Wednesday, over concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

For Lufthansa Airlines, this means flights to Tehran will be suspended up to and including Jan. 31, 2025, while those to Beirut are suspended up to and including Feb. 28, 2025, it said.

Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings are all part of the Lufthansa Group.

SWISS said in a separate statement that flights to Beirut would be cancelled up to and including Jan. 18, 2025, to provide greater planning certainty for both its passenger and crew.

Lufthansa Brussels Airlines Austrian Airlines German flagship airline group

