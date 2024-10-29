AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.74 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 04:49pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.74, a loss of Re0.06 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar eased a touch, though remained not too far from its recent high ahead of major US data releases later in the week that could determine the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The US dollar was headed for its best month in 2-1/2-years on Tuesday, as it eyed a 3.5% gain against a basket of currencies.

A raft of economic data underscoring the resilience of the US economy has bolstered the greenback over the past month, as has increasing market bets of a win by Republican candidate Donald Trump at next week’s US presidential election.

Ahead of that, a reading on September’s US core personal consumption expenditures price index - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - is due on Thursday followed by the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

The US dollar index was little changed at 104.28.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday after falling in the previous session as a US plan to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) provided some support though wider concerns about weaker future demand growth exerted pressure.

Brent crude futures climbed 4 cents to $71.46 a barrel by 0705 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 1 cent at $67.37 a barrel.

Both contracts tumbled 6% on Monday to their lowest since Oct. 1 after Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran at the weekend bypassed Tehran’s oil infrastructure.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters
Alishba younas Oct 29, 2024 10:48am
Live in chichawtni digre clg I'm in a poor family plzzzz active Scholarship
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
UMAR RAZA Oct 29, 2024 05:38pm
See the picture of the energy mix that you have shared with this article. Then look at the amount of solar
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza town, Gaza health ministry says

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Pakistan’s textile exporter slashes production amid cotton shortage, rising costs

Oil prices climb as US reserve bid lends support

Two policemen killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories