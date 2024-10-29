AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-4.44%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
DFML 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
DGKC 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.27%)
FCCL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
FFBL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.63%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 104.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.53%)
NBP 67.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
OGDC 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.51%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.79%)
PRL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
PTC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
SEARL 72.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.18%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
TRG 50.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.66%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,721 Increased By 84.9 (0.88%)
BR30 28,910 Increased By 289.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 91,140 Increased By 944.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 28,663 Increased By 236 (0.83%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open marginally lower as tepid earnings, persistent foreign outflows weigh

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 09:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened marginally lower on Tuesday, after they snapped a six-session losing streak the previous day, as caution prevailed due to a largely tepid earnings season and persistent foreign selling.

The NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.13% to 24,306 points as of 9:26 a.m. IST, while BSE Sensex lost 0.2% to 79,852.28.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes rose for the first time in six sessions on Monday, led by upbeat results from ICICI Bank. Eight of the 13 major sectors logged losses on the day.

The broader, more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps were little changed.

Information technology and auto fell 0.5% each and were the top sectoral losers by percentage.

“While markets started the week on a positive note, caution prevails due to the upcoming U.S jobs data, uncertainty over the presidential election, a largely tepid domestic earnings season and heavy foreign outflows,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

The Nifty 50 has dropped about 7.4% from a record high level hit on Sept. 27. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers of Indian shares for the previous 21 sessions.

They have offloaded domestic equities worth $10.6 billion in October alone, eyeing record monthly foreign outflows.

Among individual stocks, telecom operator Bharti Airtel lost 2% after reporting smaller-than-expected second quarter-profit post market hours on Monday.

Indian shares log worst weekly run in 14 months on foreign outflows, frail earnings

State-owned Indian Oil Corp lost 2% after posting a drop in September-quarter profit.

Federal Bank gained 6.1% after posting a rise in quarterly profit and was the top gainer in the Nifty bank index, which rose 0.2%.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares open marginally lower as tepid earnings, persistent foreign outflows weigh

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories