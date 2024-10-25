AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log worst weekly run in 14 months on foreign outflows, frail earnings

Reuters Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 03:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares logged their longest weekly losing run since August 2023 on Friday, intensifying a broad-based selloff as foreign investors continued to flee and lacklustre corporate earnings further bogged down sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 2.7% this week and BSE Sensex dropped 2.2%, logging losses for the fourth straight week.

The benchmark Nifty 50 also swung to the oversold territory, with the relative strength index (RSI) slipping below 30 for the first time in a year.

The Nifty 50 was in the overbought territory on Sept. 27 when it hit record highs.

Since then, the index has dropped 8%, weighed down by foreign outflows for the last 19 sessions, as investors direct funds to China on Beijing’s stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

Both the benchmarks are set for their worst month since March 2020, when India announced a nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian shares slip for fourth session as Hindustan Unilever, foreign selling weigh

All the sectoral indexes logged weekly losses. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps fell 6.5% and 5.8% this week.

“The primary driver of the sharp correction in Indian markets is foreign selling,” said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart. “Another major factor is disappointing earnings reports from Indian companies, especially consumption-linked sectors and financials.”

On the day, the Nifty lost 0.9% to 24,180.8, the while Sensex shed 0.83% to 79,402.29. Both the indexes have declined for five straight sessions.

IndusInd Bank plunged 18.6% after the lender reported a surprise drop in its quarterly profit due to stress in microfinance loans, which led to higher provisions and lower asset quality.

NTPC lost 3.2% after posting a fall in quarterly profit on lower power generation.

Consumer major ITC rose 2.25% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer. While the company missed quarterly profit expectations, analysts said its strong sales and volume growth were encouraging signs for future earnings.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares log worst weekly run in 14 months on foreign outflows, frail earnings

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Pakistan equal England’s 267 after Saud hundred

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Read more stories