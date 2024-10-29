Coach Gary Kirsten quits; Jason Gillespie to coach Team Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted.

The PCB named former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie new head coach of the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 teams.

The sources claimed that Gary Kirsten had differences with the PCB over team selection and support staff. The PCB is considering names for the slot but final decision will be taken after the Team Pakistan tour to Australia and Zimbabwe.

The sources added that the former South African player Gary Kirsten wanted inclusion of preferred people in the selection committee, central contract and support staff. Moreover, Gary had disagreement with the PCB on some conditions of his contract.

Kirsten was allowed one-month vacation under the contract but he was adamant to come to Pakistan only during the camp and series, the sources said. Gary had developed differences on the contract of David Reid and threatened not to go on the tour of Australia.

It may be noted that Gary Kirsten signed the contract for two years in May and joined the national team in the US, 10 days before the start of T20 World Cup. Kirsten also expressed his dismay over grant of more authority to the selection committee on the 15-member team and the playing-XI.

The sources said that after the formation of new selection committee, the powers of the captain and coach were also curtailed.

Moreover, Bahawalpur Region’s Mohammad Sheharyar has been fined 35-per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Region in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Sheharyar was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”. The incident happened when Sheharyar delayed his departure from the crease and gestured in frustration after being given caught behind, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision by the on-field umpire.

