Punjab CM launches ‘Kisan Card’ in record period of 6 months

LAHORE: Launching the Kisan Card in Punjab in a record period of only six months, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 0.5 million to 0.75 million apart from giving free laser leveller to the farmers who cultivated wheat from twelve and a half acres to 25 acres.

The CM also announced to give free tractors to the farmers with more than 25 acres. She announced to provide agricultural machinery on rent without any profit to the farmers. She also announced to increase the number of Kisan Card dealers to 3000.

The chief minister personally gave Kisan cards to the farmers in a ceremony being held in Hafizabad. She congratulated farmers who said that true people by fulfilling their true promises have started implementing project of the farmers of Punjab worth Rs 400 billion. About 10 projects of farmers have been made functional in a record period of only six months. For the first time in the history of Punjab, Chief Minister Kisan Card worth Rs 150 billion have been provided.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM said, “The trend of agriculture and wheat cultivation in Punjab is increasing. Inflated electricity bills reduce the farmer’s profit. I have assigned the task of cultivating vegetables in every city. People only raised slogans for farmers and PML-N did substantial work for the farmers. The stock exchange has now reached 9100 index because of Nawaz Sharif’s government. I want bread and flour to be available to the people at cheap rates and farmers should also get profit.”

She added, “I urge my farmer brothers to have faith, I will not let them down. People from other provinces call on telephone and ask for details of the project. I am seeing Punjab changing briskly. Sedition, riots, sieges, arson, lawlessness and inflation are now coming to an end. Whenever there is progress, prosperity is seen in every sector.”

She said, “We do not have any magic wand but the fear of Allah and the passion to serve the people prevails in our hearts and minds. Whenever I

visit any school or hospital, I see happiness on people’s faces. When the government of Nawaz Sharif came, inflation is going down. 7,000 diesel and electric tube wells are being shifted to solarization. If the price of flour increases, I immediately ask the administration and take prompt action in this regard. The farmers should grow wheat and giving them profit is my responsibility. The prices of seeds, fertilizers and other items are coming down. For the first time, the government is reaching out to the farmers themselves. In the past, the government was actually buying wheat from the middle man not from farmers. Bardana was being sold at Rs 500 earlier. Nawaz Sharif inquires from me daily about Kisan card and tractor scheme. The Punjab government is working day and night to change the plight of farmers.”

In the ceremony, a documentary on the farmer-friendly projects of CM Punjab was also presented. A farmer can purchase seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at subsidized rates from Rs 1.5 lakh Kisan Card.

Saira Afzal Tarar said that whenever there is development and progress in the country, the name of PML-N is inscribed on every project. She added that the journey of development and progress will not halt now.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani lauded that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif increased the agriculture budget by a record 250 percent.

